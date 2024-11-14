Creativity and Defiance: UPPSC Aspirants' Unique Protest

For four days, aspiring government employees staged a creative protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office, utilizing catchy slogans and placards to make their voices heard.

A female protester carried a sign that quoted, ''The desire for revolution is in our hearts; let's see how strong the Commission's will is.'' Other students also made their demands visible. One demanded exams be conducted in a single shift, another declared his study spot ''the UPPSC road,'' and a differently-abled student emphasized, ''We are students, not leaders.''

The continuous protests bore fruit on the fourth day. The UPPSC announced a review committee and decided to hold the PCS Pre exam in its original format, while postponing the RO-ARO exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)