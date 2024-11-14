Left Menu

Creativity and Defiance: UPPSC Aspirants' Unique Protest

For four days, government job aspirants protested outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office using creative slogans and placards. Their determination paid off as the UPPSC eventually postponed the RO-ARO exam and agreed to conduct the PCS Pre exam in the traditional format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
For four days, aspiring government employees staged a creative protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office, utilizing catchy slogans and placards to make their voices heard.

A female protester carried a sign that quoted, ''The desire for revolution is in our hearts; let's see how strong the Commission's will is.'' Other students also made their demands visible. One demanded exams be conducted in a single shift, another declared his study spot ''the UPPSC road,'' and a differently-abled student emphasized, ''We are students, not leaders.''

The continuous protests bore fruit on the fourth day. The UPPSC announced a review committee and decided to hold the PCS Pre exam in its original format, while postponing the RO-ARO exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

