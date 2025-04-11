Lightning Strikes School: Five Students Injured in Japan

In western Japan, a lightning strike injured five students during soccer practice at a school playground, according to media reports. The incident left one student unconscious, and others were experiencing numbness or difficulty speaking.

Eyewitnesses reported a sudden downpour followed by lightning striking the playground in Nara. The injured students were quickly rushed to a hospital, with local police and fire departments initiating an investigation into the incident.

A thunderstorm warning had been issued across the prefecture at the time, emphasizing the need for caution during severe weather conditions. The educational community is on alert as they await further updates on the students' conditions.

