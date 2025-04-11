Lightning Strikes School: Five Students Injured in Japan
A lightning strike at a school playground in western Japan injured five junior high students during soccer practice. One boy was left unconscious, while others experienced numbness or speech difficulties. A thunderstorm warning was in effect, and investigations are ongoing.
In western Japan, a lightning strike injured five students during soccer practice at a school playground, according to media reports. The incident left one student unconscious, and others were experiencing numbness or difficulty speaking.
Eyewitnesses reported a sudden downpour followed by lightning striking the playground in Nara. The injured students were quickly rushed to a hospital, with local police and fire departments initiating an investigation into the incident.
A thunderstorm warning had been issued across the prefecture at the time, emphasizing the need for caution during severe weather conditions. The educational community is on alert as they await further updates on the students' conditions.
