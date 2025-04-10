Left Menu

Transformative Success: Toprankers Udaan's Impact on Indian Students

Toprankers Udaan transforms high school students' futures through comprehensive career counselling. This platform empowers students by providing personalized guidance, aiding them in making informed career choices. Featuring success stories like Abhishek Kumar's shift to tech and Aarti Kashyap's home baking venture, Udaan exemplifies the impact of career support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:54 IST
Transformative Success: Toprankers Udaan's Impact on Indian Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reshape the futures of young minds, Toprankers Udaan is leaving a significant mark through its dedicated career guidance platform. Aimed at students from classes 8 to 12, Udaan offers tailored counselling to help them make informed career choices, regardless of their background.

The platform prides itself on fostering upward mobility. Take the story of Abhishek Kumar, a rural student from Uttar Pradesh. After struggling with NEET, he found clarity through career counselling at Udaan. Realizing his interest lay in Computer Science, he pursued tech education and now enjoys a prosperous career.

Similarly, Aarti Kashyap's journey from ITI Faridabad to a thriving home bakery business and a software engineering role is a testament to Toprankers Udaan's impact. The platform helped her harness her culinary skills during the lockdown, leading to newfound confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025