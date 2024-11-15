Germany Warns U.S. Against Tariff Spiral

Germany is preparing to inform the forthcoming U.S. administration of the potential damages associated with a 'spiral of tariff hikes,' a German government official stated this Friday. This warning comes just ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's participation in the Group of 20 leaders' summit.

According to the official, Germany intends to initiate intensive discussions with American partners. 'We plan to express ourselves very cautiously and emphasize the substantial harm that could result if we were to engage in a spiral of tariff hikes,' the official noted during a press briefing in Berlin.

The dialogue aims to create a mutual understanding that addresses concerns over tariff escalations, hoping to prevent any economic disruptions between the two nations.

