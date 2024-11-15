Left Menu

Germany Warns U.S. Against Tariff Spiral

Germany is cautioning the incoming U.S. administration about the potential harm caused by escalating tariffs. A German official highlighted the issue before Chancellor Olaf Scholz's attendance at the G20 summit, aiming to engage in detailed discussions with American leaders to prevent a detrimental tariff spiral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:06 IST
Germany Warns U.S. Against Tariff Spiral
Olaf Scholz Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is preparing to inform the forthcoming U.S. administration of the potential damages associated with a 'spiral of tariff hikes,' a German government official stated this Friday. This warning comes just ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's participation in the Group of 20 leaders' summit.

According to the official, Germany intends to initiate intensive discussions with American partners. 'We plan to express ourselves very cautiously and emphasize the substantial harm that could result if we were to engage in a spiral of tariff hikes,' the official noted during a press briefing in Berlin.

The dialogue aims to create a mutual understanding that addresses concerns over tariff escalations, hoping to prevent any economic disruptions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024