Breaking the Chains of Red-tapism: Encouraging Innovation in Education

In a call for transformative changes in India's higher education sector, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the stifling impact of bureaucratic red-tapism on young scholars' research work. Addressing a national conference at SGT University, Bhagwat urged heads of higher education institutions to nurture innovation on campuses.

Bhagwat stressed the importance of creating an open environment that encourages students' capacity for out-of-the-box thinking. Despite governmental efforts, he maintained that the vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' can only be realized if academic leaders prioritize innovation over constraints, urging vice-chancellors to rethink existing norms.

The conference, 'Vision for Viksit Bharat--VIVIBHA 2024,' was organized by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal to integrate India's cultural foundation with cutting-edge research methods. Bhagwat emphasized the roles educators play in propelling India's youth toward global leadership, advocating for a supportive environment conducive to groundbreaking research.

(With inputs from agencies.)