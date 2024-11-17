Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Academic Freedom in University Dismissals

Teachers and students from several universities rallied to support professors Salil Mishra and Asmita Kabra, who were dismissed from Ambedkar University Delhi over alleged procedural lapses. Protestors denounced the action as undermining academic freedom and demanded the professors' reinstatement, suggesting a broader issue of stifling dissent in academia.

Updated: 17-11-2024 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating controversy over academic freedom, teachers and students from various universities congregated on Sunday to support professors Salil Mishra and Asmita Kabra, whose termination from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) sparked significant public outcry.

The professors were dismissed by AUD's Board of Management (BoM) for alleged procedural missteps in regularizing non-teaching staff in 2018. This decision has faced severe backlash, with critics pointing to a prior committee that cleared the professors of any misconduct.

Faculty from prominent institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University joined the protest. They condemned the terminations as an attempt to suppress academic dissent, urging collective action to safeguard academic freedom and call for the reinstatement of Mishra and Kabra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

