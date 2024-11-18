India Tops the List as Leading Source of International Students in the US

More than 3.3 lakh Indians are pursuing education in the United States, marking India as the top contributor of international students, according to the Open Doors Report 2024 released on Monday.

In 2022-23, India was the second largest source after China. However, by 2023-24, Indian student numbers rose by 23%, achieving an all-time high of 3,31,602 students, surpassing China as the lead country of origin.

India now accounts for 29% of the total international student population in the US. The report, published by the Institute of International Education, coincides with International Education Week, underlining the significance of international education and exchange.

