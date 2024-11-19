Jamia Millia Islamia Moves to Virtual Learning Amid Severe Pollution

Jamia Millia Islamia has taken critical steps to protect students by moving all classes online until November 23, prompted by the severe air pollution levels in Delhi. The decision was reinforced by the crystal-clear reading of 460 on the AQI scale, categorizing the air quality as ''severe plus.''

The university's administration indicated that on-campus classes are set to resume on November 25, underscoring the priority placed on student health and well-being. Heads of schools within the university have been instructed to continue online instruction until further notice.

Mirroring Jamia Millia, both Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have implemented similar measures, transitioning to online classes through November 22 and 23 respectively. Despite these changes, exam and interview schedules remain unchanged. The Delhi government has labeled the air quality crisis an urgent ''medical emergency,'' advocating for immediate precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)