Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia Moves to Virtual Learning Amid Severe Pollution

Jamia Millia Islamia has shifted to online classes until November 23 due to extreme air pollution in Delhi. This decision aims to safeguard student health amid the city's severe AQI levels. Other universities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University followed suit, declaring a medical emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:03 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia Moves to Virtual Learning Amid Severe Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia has taken critical steps to protect students by moving all classes online until November 23, prompted by the severe air pollution levels in Delhi. The decision was reinforced by the crystal-clear reading of 460 on the AQI scale, categorizing the air quality as ''severe plus.''

The university's administration indicated that on-campus classes are set to resume on November 25, underscoring the priority placed on student health and well-being. Heads of schools within the university have been instructed to continue online instruction until further notice.

Mirroring Jamia Millia, both Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have implemented similar measures, transitioning to online classes through November 22 and 23 respectively. Despite these changes, exam and interview schedules remain unchanged. The Delhi government has labeled the air quality crisis an urgent ''medical emergency,'' advocating for immediate precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024