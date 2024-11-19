Haryana Ensures Job Security for Extension and Guest Lecturers

The Haryana Assembly made significant strides in higher education and agriculture by passing six crucial bills on Tuesday. Among these, two bills focused on securing job stability for extension and guest lecturers in government institutions. The legislative move aims to safeguard the service rights of lecturers in government colleges, polytechnics, and state institutes of engineering and technology.

Introduced by Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, the bills aim to address employment uncertainties faced by a significant number of educators. Minister Dhanda highlighted that these lecturers were appointed without sanctioned posts by the previous Congress regime, adding complexity to their employment status.

Furthermore, the Assembly unanimously passed the Haryana Lease Of Agricultural Land Bill, 2024, deemed 'progressive' by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This legislation introduces a framework for recognizing and facilitating the leasing of agricultural lands, while safeguarding the rights of landowners and lessees.

(With inputs from agencies.)