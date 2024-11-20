Wrestling Champ Linda McMahon's Surprising Move to Education

In a surprising turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon, the billionaire professional wrestling mogul, to be the Secretary of the Education Department. This decision aligns with Trump's pledge to overhaul the department.

McMahon, who previously led the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019, brings a unique business-centric perspective to the role—though she remains relatively unknown in educational circles. Her political experience includes two unsuccessful Senate runs in Connecticut.

Despite her limited direct education experience, McMahon has shown enthusiasm for charter schools and school choice. Her only direct involvement in education was serving on the Connecticut Board of Education for one year in 2009 and her long-term role as a trustee for Sacred Heart University.

