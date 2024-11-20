Left Menu

Wrestling Champ Linda McMahon's Surprising Move to Education

President-elect Donald Trump nominates billionaire wrestling mogul Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, aiming to shake up the department amid promises of dismantling it. McMahon, previously leading the Small Business Administration, has limited education experience but supports charter schools and school choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 07:37 IST
Wrestling Champ Linda McMahon's Surprising Move to Education
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon, the billionaire professional wrestling mogul, to be the Secretary of the Education Department. This decision aligns with Trump's pledge to overhaul the department.

McMahon, who previously led the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019, brings a unique business-centric perspective to the role—though she remains relatively unknown in educational circles. Her political experience includes two unsuccessful Senate runs in Connecticut.

Despite her limited direct education experience, McMahon has shown enthusiasm for charter schools and school choice. Her only direct involvement in education was serving on the Connecticut Board of Education for one year in 2009 and her long-term role as a trustee for Sacred Heart University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024