West Bengal Education Department Faces Contempt Petition Over School Jobs

The West Bengal Education Department faced scrutiny as it questioned a contempt petition's maintainability on Wednesday, in response to an order affecting 26,000 school positions. The petitioners allege non-compliance with the court's directive to upload the relevant OMR sheets online, pursuant to a Supreme Court ruling.

During the Calcutta High Court session, the Education Department's legal counsel argued that jurisdiction over the matter resides with the Supreme Court, citing modifications in the initial order. Supporting this stance, the West Bengal School Service Commission's counsel echoed the same jurisdictional challenge.

The petitioners countered that despite Supreme Court alterations, the high court was still the appropriate venue for the contempt application. The legal battle continues, with a further hearing scheduled for Monday, amid demands for immediate public access to critical educational records.

