Bihar's Teacher Transfer Policy Stalled Amid Resentment

The Bihar government has temporarily halted the new teacher transfer policy amid growing dissatisfaction among educators. Changes might be made to address inequalities. The decision, unrelated to a court's review, comes just before new appointment letters are issued to teachers passing competency tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:09 IST
  India

The government of Bihar has decided to pause the implementation of a controversial new transfer policy for state teachers, following widespread dissatisfaction and protests among educators. Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced the decision, which was set to be enacted this December, in light of concerns over potential inequalities in the existing version.

Minister Kumar clarified that the policy will be revisited, ensuring that it serves the teachers' interests and addresses practical issues. Despite the High Court hearing petitions against the policy on the same day, Kumar insisted that the postponement decision was independent of legal proceedings. The court has requested a state response by January 21.

This decision comes on the eve of distributing appointment letters to teachers who succeeded in recent competency tests. The halted policy required teachers to list their preferred postings, a mandate for those employed via the Bihar Public Service Commission, Panchayati Raj Institutions, and urban local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

