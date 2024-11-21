Left Menu

Transforming Lives Through Education: AAP's Impact

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a new school in Rohini Sector 27, highlighting modern facilities unmatched by local private institutions. She shared success stories exemplifying how quality education can transform lives, emphasizing AAP's commitment under Arvind Kejriwal to breaking poverty cycles through education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the inauguration of a modern school in Rohini Sector 27, asserting that under AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, education has proven to break the cycle of poverty.

The newly opened school, located in Rohini, boasts 121 classrooms, top-tier laboratories, and additional facilities that elevate it above nearby private institutions. Success stories were shared, including that of Shilpi, a factory worker's daughter, now studying chemical engineering at IIT Guwahati after clearing the JEE exam.

Citing the consistent 25% budget allocation to education, Atishi urged residents to reelect AAP to continue this progress, reaffirming a promise made by Kejriwal in 2015 to the community for accessible schooling closer to home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

