Transforming Lives Through Education: AAP's Impact

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the inauguration of a modern school in Rohini Sector 27, asserting that under AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, education has proven to break the cycle of poverty.

The newly opened school, located in Rohini, boasts 121 classrooms, top-tier laboratories, and additional facilities that elevate it above nearby private institutions. Success stories were shared, including that of Shilpi, a factory worker's daughter, now studying chemical engineering at IIT Guwahati after clearing the JEE exam.

Citing the consistent 25% budget allocation to education, Atishi urged residents to reelect AAP to continue this progress, reaffirming a promise made by Kejriwal in 2015 to the community for accessible schooling closer to home.

