Valencia Floods Spark Protests Over School Damage

Families and teachers in Valencia protested due to lingering school damage from deadly floods that killed over 220 people in eastern Spain. They demanded the resignation of Valencian leader Carlos Mazon, accusing the government of inadequate response and leaving clean-up to teachers and pupils.

In Valencia, a wave of protests erupted as families and educators took to the streets on Saturday to voice their frustration over the damaged state of schools following devastating floods that claimed more than 220 lives in eastern Spain.

With demands for the resignation of Valencian leader Carlos Mazon, demonstrators marched nearly a month after Spain's worst natural disaster in decades. The regional government's response to the crisis has drawn heavy criticism, with accusations of neglecting educational facilities' clean-up.

The floods left five people missing and led to the closure of 30 schools, impacting 13,000 students. While the government reported returns to school for 32,000 students, teachers argue that clean-up efforts remain insufficient, further amplifying calls for accountability.

