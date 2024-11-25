Left Menu

Booming Bridges: Indian Students' Surge in US Education

Indian students are flocking to US universities, driven by opportunities in STEM fields and a strong Indian diaspora. In 2023-2024, a record 331,602 Indian students enrolled, marking a 23% increase from the previous year. Educational ties and student exchanges between India and the US continue to strengthen.

Updated: 25-11-2024 08:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Globalisation and substantial opportunities in the US are key factors attracting Indian students to America for higher education, particularly in STEM fields, academic experts say.

Marvin Krislov, President of Pace University, highlights the growth of the Indian student body in the US. A recent International Educational Exchange report shows India has overtaken China as the primary source of international students, with 331,602 Indian students enrolled in 2023-2024, a 23% increase.

Krislov attributes this to the robust Indian-American community and numerous educational opportunities. Indian enrolments rose significantly at graduate and OPT academic levels. Raj Echambadi from Illinois Tech notes the high quality of Indian students, many of whom are in graduate STEM programs, driving admissions upward. Echambadi also cites strong India-US government relations as a factor enhancing this educational trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

