Visa Crisis: The Sudden Termination Shaking International Students

Hundreds of international students in the U.S. have unexpectedly lost their legal status, causing anxiety and leading to lawsuits against the Trump administration. The revocations have affected students across numerous colleges, with many unaware of the reasons behind the sudden changes. This move has left both students and institutions in disarray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hundreds of international students in the United States find themselves in a difficult situation as they abruptly lose their legal status. This unprecedented wave of revocations has sparked confusion and panic among students and educational institutions alike.

Matthew Maiona, a Boston-based immigration attorney, reports receiving numerous calls from distraught students. Colleges across the nation, from major research universities to small liberal arts schools, are witnessing the unexpected termination of student visas.

This crisis has led to legal actions, with students suing the Trump administration over their status revocations. With no clear reasons provided, the looming fear among these students increases, as many are advised to leave the country to prevent possible detention or deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

