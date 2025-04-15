Visa Crisis: The Sudden Termination Shaking International Students

Hundreds of international students in the United States find themselves in a difficult situation as they abruptly lose their legal status. This unprecedented wave of revocations has sparked confusion and panic among students and educational institutions alike.

Matthew Maiona, a Boston-based immigration attorney, reports receiving numerous calls from distraught students. Colleges across the nation, from major research universities to small liberal arts schools, are witnessing the unexpected termination of student visas.

This crisis has led to legal actions, with students suing the Trump administration over their status revocations. With no clear reasons provided, the looming fear among these students increases, as many are advised to leave the country to prevent possible detention or deportation.

