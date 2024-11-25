Supreme Court Urges CAQM to Consider School Reopenings Amid Pollution Crisis
The Supreme Court has urged the Commission for Air Quality Management to consider reopening schools, despite severe pollution, due to the impact on students who lack virtual class resources and mid-day meals. The court also admonished Delhi authorities for lapses in implementing pollution control measures.
The Supreme Court on Monday pressed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reassess the suspension of physical school and college classes in Delhi, due to the detrimental effect on students lacking virtual learning resources and mid-day meals.
Severe air pollution recently necessitated halting in-person education in the region, but a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih criticized the Delhi government's inefficacy in enforcing pollution measures, especially regarding GRAP-IV regulations.
The bench underscored the importance of swift action by the CAQM to tackle these issues while ensuring students' safety, demanding a prompt decision to be implemented by Wednesday.
Delhi pollution: In any case, hybrid hearing is continuing and lawyers can opt for virtual mode, says CJI Sanjiv Khanna.
In-person classes, apart from class 11-12, to be discontinued for all students under GRAP-4 restrictions: Delhi CM Atishi.