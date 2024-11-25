Supreme Court Urges CAQM to Consider School Reopenings Amid Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court on Monday pressed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reassess the suspension of physical school and college classes in Delhi, due to the detrimental effect on students lacking virtual learning resources and mid-day meals.

Severe air pollution recently necessitated halting in-person education in the region, but a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih criticized the Delhi government's inefficacy in enforcing pollution measures, especially regarding GRAP-IV regulations.

The bench underscored the importance of swift action by the CAQM to tackle these issues while ensuring students' safety, demanding a prompt decision to be implemented by Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)