TheTeacherApp: Powering India’s Future-Ready Educators
TheTeacherApp, launched by Bharti Airtel Foundation, aims to equip Indian educators with future-ready skills, essential for nurturing young minds in a tech-driven society. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the need for 'future-mapping' to prepare teachers and students for an evolving job market and burgeoning global economy.
In a bid to prepare India as a key player in the global economy, TheTeacherApp was launched on Monday by Bharti Airtel Foundation. Aimed at empowering educators with future-ready skills, the platform hopes to shape innovative and critical-thinking young minds in a technology-driven society, as emphasized by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan.
Pradhan underscored the need for 'future-mapping' of teachers and students, addressing the massive transformation in job dynamics anticipated in the coming years. With significant changes in employment trends, the minister highlighted the urgency in updating skills in both educators and students, urging teachers to nurture curiosity and innovation rather than rote learning.
The app offers over 260 hours of resources and a community-driven approach through digital means, providing tools such as teaching kits and expert-led sessions. This initiative aligns with India's National Education Policy, seeking to elevate educators to meet evolving educational needs and contribute effectively to the global economy.
