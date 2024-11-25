Left Menu

TheTeacherApp: Powering India’s Future-Ready Educators

TheTeacherApp, launched by Bharti Airtel Foundation, aims to equip Indian educators with future-ready skills, essential for nurturing young minds in a tech-driven society. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the need for 'future-mapping' to prepare teachers and students for an evolving job market and burgeoning global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:31 IST
TheTeacherApp: Powering India’s Future-Ready Educators
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to prepare India as a key player in the global economy, TheTeacherApp was launched on Monday by Bharti Airtel Foundation. Aimed at empowering educators with future-ready skills, the platform hopes to shape innovative and critical-thinking young minds in a technology-driven society, as emphasized by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan underscored the need for 'future-mapping' of teachers and students, addressing the massive transformation in job dynamics anticipated in the coming years. With significant changes in employment trends, the minister highlighted the urgency in updating skills in both educators and students, urging teachers to nurture curiosity and innovation rather than rote learning.

The app offers over 260 hours of resources and a community-driven approach through digital means, providing tools such as teaching kits and expert-led sessions. This initiative aligns with India's National Education Policy, seeking to elevate educators to meet evolving educational needs and contribute effectively to the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024