Rahul Gandhi Appeals to President: Save Fairly Recruited Teachers in West Bengal

In a significant development involving West Bengal's education sector, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. He requested her intervention to protect the employment of educators selected on merit, following a controversial court ruling.

The Calcutta High Court earlier found discrepancies in the state's teacher recruitment process, declaring it invalid. Upholding this decision, the Supreme Court's recent judgment now threatens the jobs of numerous teachers, sparking protests and political debate. Gandhi emphasized the lasting impact on affected teachers, their students, and families relying on their incomes.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed there is a 'conspiracy' targeting the state's education framework. She pledged support for the terminated teachers and criticized the caricature of accomplished educators as incompetent. Legal proceedings continue as Banerjee seeks remedial measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)