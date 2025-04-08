Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Appeals to President: Save Fairly Recruited Teachers in West Bengal

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to President Murmu urging her intervention to safeguard jobs of fairly recruited teachers in West Bengal, after judicial invalidation led to terminations. West Bengal's Chief Minister alleges a conspiracy against the state’s education system amidst legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:33 IST
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development involving West Bengal's education sector, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. He requested her intervention to protect the employment of educators selected on merit, following a controversial court ruling.

The Calcutta High Court earlier found discrepancies in the state's teacher recruitment process, declaring it invalid. Upholding this decision, the Supreme Court's recent judgment now threatens the jobs of numerous teachers, sparking protests and political debate. Gandhi emphasized the lasting impact on affected teachers, their students, and families relying on their incomes.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed there is a 'conspiracy' targeting the state's education framework. She pledged support for the terminated teachers and criticized the caricature of accomplished educators as incompetent. Legal proceedings continue as Banerjee seeks remedial measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

