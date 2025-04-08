BJP MP Calls for Urgent Action to Save Jobs of Eligible Teachers in West Bengal

In a significant political development, BJP MP and former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay has announced plans to urge West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to establish a committee aimed at saving jobs for 'eligible teachers'. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that left thousands unemployed.

Gangopadhyay has called upon the School Service Commission (SSC) to begin sorting out eligible from ineligible candidates among the teaching staff, using OMR sheets for verification. He claims the task is feasible for the Commission and has met with officials to push for this process.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the MP intends to hand over a letter to Education Minister Bratya Basu, advocating for a mechanism to reinstate deserving teachers. This move underscores ongoing efforts to address the fallout from the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)