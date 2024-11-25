Left Menu

Haryana's Fast-Track Education Progress: A Promise for 2030

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the state's commitment to education and skill development by 2030. Speaking at an event, Saini announced financial support for educational institutes, lauded Chhaju Ram's legacy, and criticized the Congress. He also highlighted the BJP's efforts and job creation initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:22 IST
Haryana's Fast-Track Education Progress: A Promise for 2030
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed the state's dedication to enhancing education and skill development by 2030 during an event in Hisar.

Saini announced a Rs 31 lakh grant for the Jat Shikshan Sansthan and praised Chhaju Ram's contributions to education in rural areas. He underscored the BJP government's ongoing efforts to improve education, including opening new colleges.

Criticizing the Congress for past corruption, Saini highlighted Prime Minister Modi's achievements, noting that the BJP aims to provide 2 lakh merit-based government jobs in its third term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024