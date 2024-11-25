Haryana's Fast-Track Education Progress: A Promise for 2030
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the state's commitment to education and skill development by 2030. Speaking at an event, Saini announced financial support for educational institutes, lauded Chhaju Ram's legacy, and criticized the Congress. He also highlighted the BJP's efforts and job creation initiatives.
Updated: 25-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:22 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed the state's dedication to enhancing education and skill development by 2030 during an event in Hisar.
Saini announced a Rs 31 lakh grant for the Jat Shikshan Sansthan and praised Chhaju Ram's contributions to education in rural areas. He underscored the BJP government's ongoing efforts to improve education, including opening new colleges.
Criticizing the Congress for past corruption, Saini highlighted Prime Minister Modi's achievements, noting that the BJP aims to provide 2 lakh merit-based government jobs in its third term.
