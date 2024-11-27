Vietnam: Emerging Haven for International Students

Research from IDP Education indicates a trend in student preferences shifting away from traditional study destinations such as Canada, the US, and Australia. These countries are becoming less attractive due to strict visa policies and high costs. Students are now looking for affordable options with better career prospects and supportive family policies.

Vietnam is increasingly being seen as an ideal destination, particularly for Asian students. It provides affordable living with costs ranging from USD 4,000 to 8,000 annually, low student visa fees between USD 75 and 300, and excellent connectivity to major Asian cities. British University Vietnam (BUV) offers world-class education at regional rates, with a 5-star QS rating since 2022, making it a standout option in Vietnam.

Located in the eco-friendly township of Ecopark near Hanoi, BUV provides a sustainable campus with modern facilities, holding a projected USD 165 million investment. The university offers a range of UK-accredited programs and generous scholarships to broaden access for outstanding students. With a robust network of business partners, BUV connects students to global career opportunities, underscoring its strategic investment in quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)