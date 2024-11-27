Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: MCD Takes Action in Scholarship Scandal

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi removed and terminated services of education department officials due to irregularities in SC/ST and OBC scholarships distribution. An investigation revealed misappropriation of funds using false identities. An inspector was demoted for retaining uniform funds unlawfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:00 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced decisive actions against officials for mismanaging scholarships designated for SC/ST and OBC students during the 2012-13 period. According to an official statement on Wednesday, two education department officials were removed, and two others were terminated.

The infractions, based in MCD's Central Zone, involved a school inspector and a principal who allegedly misappropriated scholarship funds through the use of false identities, diverting the financial aid into various accounts and consequently causing financial harm to the Corporation. Additional findings pointed out that officials were neglectful in their duties, while a school attendant failed to properly maintain transaction records, the statement disclosed.

Specific punitive measures were taken, including a school inspector being demoted by three levels for retaining funds allocated for student uniforms. The MCD emphasized its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, stating it had taken firm action to rectify these irregularities in the scholarship distribution process within Delhi's Education Department.

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

