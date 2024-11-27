Rajasthan Teacher's Battle Against Harassment Unfolds

An incident involving a visually-impaired teacher in a government school has sparked action from Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar. The teacher, Ajay Devenda, alleged harassment by a colleague, Rekha Soni, after a video went viral showing Soni receiving massages from schoolchildren.

Dilawar has instructed officials to address the situation following a complaint by Devenda, who claims the viral video led to unjust accusations against him. An official directive has been issued to investigate the conduct of the district education officer, the school principal, and Soni.

Despite a complaint by Soni leading to a notice against Devenda, accusing him of defamation, the minister's intervention aims to ensure proper action and accountability within the educational institution.

