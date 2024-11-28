Government Boosts Support for Kiwi Kids’ Reading and Maths Skills

The Government has announced a significant expansion of targeted literacy and maths support in schools to ensure more New Zealand children get the help they need to succeed academically, Education Minister Erica Stanford confirmed today.

Minister Stanford outlined the measures being taken to support younger students struggling with reading.

“We are relentlessly focused on giving more Kiwi kids confidence at school so they can achieve their potential. Due to high demand, we’re expanding literacy intervention support to ensure students who need help get it,” she said.

Earlier this year, $33 million was reprioritized from Reading Recovery and Early Literacy Support to fund structured literacy approaches in 770 schools. From Term 1 next year, 200 more schools will benefit from a trained structured literacy teacher, bringing the total number of participating schools to 970.

An additional $5 million has been allocated to provide early intervention for Years 0–2 students who need extra help. These measures aim to identify literacy challenges early and provide targeted support to set children on the right path.

Expanding Maths Support for Older Students

The Government is also scaling up its maths acceleration programme, targeting Year 7 and 8 students who are falling behind in maths.

“With significant interest from schools, 1000 more students will benefit from the intensive 12-week maths programme, bringing the total to 3000 students,” Minister Stanford announced.

The programme includes small group tutoring and supervised online tuition sessions, delivered up to four times a week over Terms 1 and 2 in 2024. These sessions are designed to bring students up to the required curriculum level in a focused and supportive learning environment.

Long-Term Goals and Commitment to Improvement

The expanded initiatives align with the Government’s broader education strategy to ensure 80 per cent of Year 8 students achieve at or above the expected curriculum levels in reading, writing, and maths by 2030.

To achieve this, schools will be equipped with tools and training to deliver structured approaches to literacy and maths by 2025.

Additional Support for Schools and Teachers

To strengthen these efforts, the Ministry of Education will provide resources, professional development, and ongoing support to ensure teachers are well-equipped to deliver these targeted interventions effectively.

“This is about giving every child the chance to succeed and ensuring schools have the resources they need to make a difference,” Minister Stanford said.

Community Engagement

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to engage with schools about the new programmes and the benefits they will bring to students struggling with core skills.

By prioritizing these evidence-based interventions, the Government is taking a proactive approach to improving education outcomes, ensuring no child is left behind in their academic journey.