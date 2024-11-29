Canada Ends Fast-Track Study Permit: Impact on International Students
The Canadian government has terminated the Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme, affecting Indian students and international applicants. The SDS, launched in 2018, facilitated faster study permits. Its cancellation aims to enhance programme integrity and ensure fairness. Students must now apply through the regular study permit process.
The Canadian government has officially ended its Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme as of November 8, prompting discussions in India's Parliament. The SDS previously expedited study permit applications for eligible international students, including many from India.
Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed concerns about the impact this cancellation may have on Indian students. The SDS programme, since its 2018 inception, required students to meet specific financial and language criteria for fast-tracked applications.
With its termination, Canada aims to reinforce the programme's integrity and ensure equality and accessibility in the application process. Students will now apply via regular study permits, offering a more affordable admission path as upfront costs have been reduced.
