Left Menu

Canada Ends Fast-Track Study Permit: Impact on International Students

The Canadian government has terminated the Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme, affecting Indian students and international applicants. The SDS, launched in 2018, facilitated faster study permits. Its cancellation aims to enhance programme integrity and ensure fairness. Students must now apply through the regular study permit process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:34 IST
Canada Ends Fast-Track Study Permit: Impact on International Students
  • Country:
  • India

The Canadian government has officially ended its Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme as of November 8, prompting discussions in India's Parliament. The SDS previously expedited study permit applications for eligible international students, including many from India.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed concerns about the impact this cancellation may have on Indian students. The SDS programme, since its 2018 inception, required students to meet specific financial and language criteria for fast-tracked applications.

With its termination, Canada aims to reinforce the programme's integrity and ensure equality and accessibility in the application process. Students will now apply via regular study permits, offering a more affordable admission path as upfront costs have been reduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024