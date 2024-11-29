India's Space Regulator Gains Power as Vocational Certification Body

India's space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), has achieved a groundbreaking milestone. It has been recognized as an awarding and assessing body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

This crucial recognition enables IN-SPACe to offer NCVET certificates to individuals who complete its specially designed training programs in the space sector. Trainees will now be able to gain qualifications in satellite manufacturing, space technology applications in agriculture, mission design, and avionics development, among others.

The initiative, as explained by IN-SPACe's Director Vinod Kumar, positions India to build a skilled talent base necessary for meeting the demands of the increasingly competitive global space industry. The move aligns with NCVET's mission to enhance the national skills landscape by setting high standards and improving the ecosystem for vocational education.

(With inputs from agencies.)