Delhi LG Blocks Fee Hike to Protect Students

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena rejected a proposal by GGSIPU to impose affiliation fees on government colleges, citing concerns over increased financial burdens on students. Instead, he suggested the university explore alternative revenue sources to offset financial needs without impacting students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:35 IST
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has turned down a proposal from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University to impose affiliation fees on government colleges. The decision was aimed at preventing additional financial strains on students.

The university had sought to amend the current statute to levy such fees on state-run institutions, which currently are exempt. The Lieutenant Governor's office highlighted that this change could particularly affect students from underprivileged backgrounds, potentially compromising their educational opportunities.

Saxena has urged GGSIPU to explore alternative revenue streams to meet its financial needs, thus safeguarding students from bearing unnecessary costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

