Himachal Honors Legacy: Government College Seema Renamed

The Himachal Pradesh government has renamed Government College Seema in honor of late six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the launch of a new B.Ed course, financial support for a hostel, and new projects totaling over Rs 100 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:33 IST
Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced the renaming of Government College Seema, situated in Rohru, Shimla district, to commemorate the late six-time Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh.

During the college's annual function, Sukhu revealed plans for a B.Ed course to commence in the next academic session, alongside financial support for hostel development and a multipurpose building.

Additionally, projects valued at Rs 100.95 crore were dedicated to Rohru Assembly segment residents. Encouraging students, Sukhu stressed the importance of diligence and abstaining from drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

