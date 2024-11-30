Himachal Honors Legacy: Government College Seema Renamed

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced the renaming of Government College Seema, situated in Rohru, Shimla district, to commemorate the late six-time Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh.

During the college's annual function, Sukhu revealed plans for a B.Ed course to commence in the next academic session, alongside financial support for hostel development and a multipurpose building.

Additionally, projects valued at Rs 100.95 crore were dedicated to Rohru Assembly segment residents. Encouraging students, Sukhu stressed the importance of diligence and abstaining from drugs.

