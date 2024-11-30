Left Menu

Revolutionizing Kerala's Higher Education: A Global Conclave Approach

Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu calls for a transformative shift in the state's higher education sector. The 'Shaping Kerala's Future' international conclave aims to bridge education-employment gaps and foster entrepreneurship. Scheduled for January, it will explore global perspectives and innovative educational strategies.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu has emphasized the urgent need for a transformative overhaul of Kerala's higher education sector.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Kerala State Council for Higher Education at Cochin University of Science and Technology, she highlighted the crucial role institutions play in creating a knowledge-driven society.

The forthcoming 'Shaping Kerala's Future' international conclave, set for January 14 and 15 at Cochin University, will address the rapid global changes influencing education.

