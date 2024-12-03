Left Menu

Arunachal's Educational and Economic Overhaul: A Promising Vision by CM Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu promises significant educational reforms in Arunachal Pradesh over the next three years, focusing on quality education and infrastructure. He also emphasizes that hydropower revenue generation will contribute to improving living standards. New road projects and tourism site development are also announced to boost the region's growth.

Itanagar | Updated: 03-12-2024
Arunachal Pradesh is poised for transformative changes in education, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Speaking at a public meeting near Aalo, Khandu outlined plans for improved quality and accessibility in the state's educational sector over the next three financial years.

The chief minister stressed the importance of quality education over the quantity of schools, advocating for inter-village schools equipped with modern infrastructure and teaching methods. Khandu's plans, which are spearheaded by Education Minister P D Sona and advisor Mutchu Mithi, aim to draft solutions after comprehensive brainstorming sessions.

In addition to educational advancements, Khandu also highlighted the potential of hydropower as a key revenue source, contributing to better living conditions for the state's residents. Upcoming projects include road constructions and tourism developments as part of a wider growth strategy for Arunachal Pradesh.

