Gujarat Preschools Shut in Mass Protest Over Registration Rules

Nearly 40,000 preschools in Gujarat closed in protest against the state government's registration rules, impacting around one million children. The Gujarat Independent Preschool Association demands clarity and flexibility in guidelines, citing confusion over language discrepancies and building use permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:49 IST
On Tuesday, approximately 40,000 preschools throughout Gujarat remained closed to protest the state government's failure to address concerns surrounding registration rules, according to the Gujarat Independent Preschool Association.

The association claims that the existing government policy requires all preschools to register by February 2025. However, ambiguity in these directives has delayed the process, risking the closure of non-compliant institutions by the deadline. Members of the association staged demonstrations in various cities and presented a memorandum to Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya, outlining their demands for amendments.

Sagar Nayak, the association's spokesperson, argues that the government has not responded to multiple requests for changes to the registration rules. He highlighted issues such as unclear building use permissions and offered solutions like accepting any Building Use (BU) permits or a structural stability certificate, as well as allowing simpler rent agreements instead. Furthermore, the association raises concerns about language discrepancies in policy documents.

