Shoolini University Partners with Adda247 to Empower Job Aspirants with Career-Focused Programs

Shoolini University collaborates with Adda247 to launch integrated career-focused degree programs like BBA, MBA, and BCA. These initiatives aim to prepare students for government and private sector roles through academic and job-focused training, marking a significant step towards democratizing quality education and enhancing job readiness across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shoolini University and Adda247 have joined forces to introduce cutting-edge, career-oriented degree programs including BBA, MBA, and BCA. This collaboration aims to equip students with the skills needed for successful careers in both public and private sectors, integrating academic learning with job-specific training.

The partnership will leverage Adda247's extensive digital presence to promote these programs, ensuring they reach aspiring job seekers nationwide. By aligning education with industry demands, the initiative seeks to provide opportunities for students, especially from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, to excel in competitive job markets.

Leaders from both organizations shared their enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting a shared mission to offer accessible, high-quality education. This move promises to bolster the capabilities of job aspirants, aiding in the pursuit of academic and career goals, and contributing to a vision of educational and professional advancement across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

