Shoolini University Partners with Adda247 to Empower Job Aspirants with Career-Focused Programs

Shoolini University and Adda247 have joined forces to introduce cutting-edge, career-oriented degree programs including BBA, MBA, and BCA. This collaboration aims to equip students with the skills needed for successful careers in both public and private sectors, integrating academic learning with job-specific training.

The partnership will leverage Adda247's extensive digital presence to promote these programs, ensuring they reach aspiring job seekers nationwide. By aligning education with industry demands, the initiative seeks to provide opportunities for students, especially from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, to excel in competitive job markets.

Leaders from both organizations shared their enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting a shared mission to offer accessible, high-quality education. This move promises to bolster the capabilities of job aspirants, aiding in the pursuit of academic and career goals, and contributing to a vision of educational and professional advancement across India.

