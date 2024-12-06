Left Menu

South Korean President Faces Plummeting Approval Ratings

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dropped to a new low of 13% following his declaration of martial law. The Gallup Korea poll released on Friday shows his overall approval rating for the week stood at 16%, indicating a significant decline in public support.

Updated: 06-12-2024 06:51 IST
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has tumbled to a concerning 13% following his recent declaration of martial law, according to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday.

President Yoon, who has faced growing criticism, now finds himself grappling with diminishing public support, as his overall weekly rating remains at just 16%.

The latest figures reflect a significant drop in confidence and could pose challenges for the administration as it navigates this tumultuous period.

