Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Student Shoots Principal

A disturbing incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, where a Class XII student allegedly shot dead his school principal, SK Saxena, in a shocking act of violence. The 17-year-old, described as remorseless and possibly a psychopath, attacked the principal near the school's toilet before fleeing the scene.

According to police reports, the accused, accompanied by a classmate, escaped on Saxena's scooter. The principal died instantly, and the shooter was later apprehended near the district's border. The motive cited was frequent scolding by Saxena, though authorities are delving deeper into the background of the incident.

Police have detained the classmate involved, who is a relative of the accused, to determine any complicity in the crime. Investigators are also examining the origins of the locally-made firearm used in the shooting, which was traced back to an acquaintance from the accused's village.

(With inputs from agencies.)