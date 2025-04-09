High Court Demands Urgent Action on School Safety in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of the Maharashtra government's sluggishness in adopting recommendations to enhance the safety of students in educational institutions across the state, following a grave sexual assault incident at a Badlapur school.

After the assault of two minors in a school toilet, a panel was formed to scrutinize and improve safety measures for children. Led by retired high-court judges, the group delivered a report in February 2025, suggesting comprehensive changes including surveillance and staff vetting protocols.

The court demanded the urgency in policy adoption, fearing that further negligence could lead to more incidents of exploitation. With a pivotal hearing scheduled for April 28, the judiciary's firm stance aims to push the government towards accelerated action.

