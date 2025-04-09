High Court Demands Urgent Action on School Safety in Maharashtra
The Bombay High Court criticized Maharashtra's slow implementation of safety recommendations post-school assault. Judges Dere and Gokhale urged immediate government action, stressing past assaults' gravity. A committee advised enhanced measures like CCTV in schools. The court stressed urgency, with a hearing set for April 28.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of the Maharashtra government's sluggishness in adopting recommendations to enhance the safety of students in educational institutions across the state, following a grave sexual assault incident at a Badlapur school.
After the assault of two minors in a school toilet, a panel was formed to scrutinize and improve safety measures for children. Led by retired high-court judges, the group delivered a report in February 2025, suggesting comprehensive changes including surveillance and staff vetting protocols.
The court demanded the urgency in policy adoption, fearing that further negligence could lead to more incidents of exploitation. With a pivotal hearing scheduled for April 28, the judiciary's firm stance aims to push the government towards accelerated action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
For women's safety, 50,000 CCTV cameras to be installed: CM Rekha Gupta while presenting FY26 Budget in Delhi Assembly.
Gerard Depardieu Faces Court Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Gerard Depardieu Faces Sexual Assault Charges in Paris Court
Gerard Depardieu Fights Back: Denies Sexual Assault Allegations in Paris Court
Surveillance Surge: Gorakhpur's CCTV Revolution