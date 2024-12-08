Education Amidst Chaos: Challenges for Manipur's Students

Prolonged violence in Manipur, along with frequent internet shutdowns, curfews, and general strikes, is severely affecting students' academic pursuits, educationists report. The chaos has hampered access to online resources and deterred recruiters from visiting campuses for placements.

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur, the once-thriving recruitment scene has dwindled, as companies are reluctant to visit due to safety concerns, says K H Johnson Singh, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Although assurances of campus safety persist, media portrayals of the ongoing violence discourage potential recruiters.

Internet restrictions also hinder career counselling services, as counsellors struggle to provide guidance and students face difficulties submitting resumes. The violence, which erupted following a Tribal Solidarity March, has also led to substantial loss of life and displacement, with over 250 casualties reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)