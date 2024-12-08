Education Amidst Chaos: Challenges for Manipur's Students
Prolonged violence in Manipur disrupts higher education, with internet shutdowns and curfews impacting students' academic progress and career prospects. Recruitment drives have declined, and students struggle with limited access to online resources. Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups further exacerbates the situation, causing significant displacement and loss of life.
- Country:
- India
Prolonged violence in Manipur, along with frequent internet shutdowns, curfews, and general strikes, is severely affecting students' academic pursuits, educationists report. The chaos has hampered access to online resources and deterred recruiters from visiting campuses for placements.
At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur, the once-thriving recruitment scene has dwindled, as companies are reluctant to visit due to safety concerns, says K H Johnson Singh, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Although assurances of campus safety persist, media portrayals of the ongoing violence discourage potential recruiters.
Internet restrictions also hinder career counselling services, as counsellors struggle to provide guidance and students face difficulties submitting resumes. The violence, which erupted following a Tribal Solidarity March, has also led to substantial loss of life and displacement, with over 250 casualties reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Railway Recruitments: A Decade of Change and Growth
Haiti's Desperate Youth: The Alarming Rise of Child Gang Recruitment
Indian Students Flock to US: A Growing Trend in Higher Education
ABVP bags Vice President, retains secretary's post in DU Students' Union polls.
Child Recruitment in Haiti’s Armed Groups Surges by 70% Amidst Escalating Crisis, Says UNICEF