Tragedy Strikes in Satna: Canal Claims Lives of Two Students

Two students drowned in a canal in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, after their bike skidded off. Efforts to save them led to two classmates being hospitalized. The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:32 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, where two students lost their lives in a canal mishap on Saturday. The calamity unfolded as Anurag Singh and Vikas Pandey, both 18, were riding a motorbike that skidded off and fell into a canal near a government medical college, six kilometers from the district headquarters.

Their classmates, Agraj Singh and Rishabh Singh, risked their lives by jumping into the canal in an attempt to rescue Anurag and Vikas. Unfortunately, they began to drown as well but were saved by the timely intervention of bystanders. They were subsequently hospitalized but are reportedly out of danger.

The local police have recovered the bodies of the two deceased students and sent them for post-mortem. The community mourns the untimely loss, emphasizing the importance of road safety and caution, especially near water bodies.

