Kota's Coaching Crisis: Navigating Decline and Emerging Opportunities

The coaching and hostel industry in Kota faces challenges due to negative publicity over student suicides, new regulations, and the expansion of coaching brands to other cities. However, stakeholders remain hopeful about Kota's unique educational environment. Meanwhile, plans to establish IT hubs are underway to counteract industry declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgarh | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:30 IST
  • India

Coaching centres and hostels in Kota are experiencing a slowdown, attributed to negative publicity over student suicides, new regulatory guidelines, and the expansion of coaching brands to other cities, according to industry stakeholders.

The student population in Kota has dropped significantly, causing an annual revenue decrease from Rs 6,500-7,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore, they report.

Despite these challenges, stakeholders express optimism about the unique educational model in Kota, which they believe will draw students back. Plans to develop IT hubs, akin to Bengaluru, are being considered as a part of economic diversification efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

