Governor's Standoff on University Appointments: A Clash of Authorities in West Bengal
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will not appoint any vice-chancellor from the state government's recommended list if he has reservations about any candidate. This decision comes after a Supreme Court-appointed committee, led by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, provided a panel of names for university appointments.
- Country:
- India
In a notable standoff over university appointments in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose has declared he will not appoint vice-chancellors from the state's recommended list if he harbors doubts about any candidates. This assertion was revealed by a Raj Bhavan source on Tuesday.
This development follows the Supreme Court's allowance for Governor Bose to take more time in appointing vice-chancellors for various universities. The Governor, who serves as the chancellor of state-aided universities, cleared 11 names from a panel suggested by a Supreme Court-appointed search-cum-selection committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit.
The ongoing discord pits the ruling TMC government against the Governor, accentuating a longstanding tug-of-war over the governance of state-run universities. Despite the Chief Minister's preferences, the Governor plans to examine all candidates and exercise his authority in finalizing appointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Rapid Advance: A New Phase in the Ukraine Conflict
Hopes for Ceasefire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Lifeline on Wheels: Aid Trucks Set to Alleviate Sudan Famine Amidst Conflict
Hope on Wheels: Sudan Receives Crucial Food Aid Amidst Conflict
Israel, Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire: A New Dawn in Middle East Conflict