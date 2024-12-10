Governor's Standoff on University Appointments: A Clash of Authorities in West Bengal

In a notable standoff over university appointments in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose has declared he will not appoint vice-chancellors from the state's recommended list if he harbors doubts about any candidates. This assertion was revealed by a Raj Bhavan source on Tuesday.

This development follows the Supreme Court's allowance for Governor Bose to take more time in appointing vice-chancellors for various universities. The Governor, who serves as the chancellor of state-aided universities, cleared 11 names from a panel suggested by a Supreme Court-appointed search-cum-selection committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit.

The ongoing discord pits the ruling TMC government against the Governor, accentuating a longstanding tug-of-war over the governance of state-run universities. Despite the Chief Minister's preferences, the Governor plans to examine all candidates and exercise his authority in finalizing appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)