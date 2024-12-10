Left Menu

Governor's Standoff on University Appointments: A Clash of Authorities in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will not appoint any vice-chancellor from the state government's recommended list if he has reservations about any candidate. This decision comes after a Supreme Court-appointed committee, led by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, provided a panel of names for university appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:41 IST
Governor's Standoff on University Appointments: A Clash of Authorities in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable standoff over university appointments in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose has declared he will not appoint vice-chancellors from the state's recommended list if he harbors doubts about any candidates. This assertion was revealed by a Raj Bhavan source on Tuesday.

This development follows the Supreme Court's allowance for Governor Bose to take more time in appointing vice-chancellors for various universities. The Governor, who serves as the chancellor of state-aided universities, cleared 11 names from a panel suggested by a Supreme Court-appointed search-cum-selection committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit.

The ongoing discord pits the ruling TMC government against the Governor, accentuating a longstanding tug-of-war over the governance of state-run universities. Despite the Chief Minister's preferences, the Governor plans to examine all candidates and exercise his authority in finalizing appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024