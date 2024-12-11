Narayana Group Launches First International Schools in India

The Narayana Group has made a significant announcement regarding its expansion into international education within India. The education giant, with a strong presence in Asia, has revealed plans to open its first two international schools in Kolkata, scheduled to commence operations in April 2025.

Strategically located in Ramchandrapur and Khidderpore, the schools boast a combined investment of ₹26 crore. These campuses promise a blend of modern amenities like smart classrooms and advanced labs, alongside facilities for sports and arts, to foster holistic student development.

With an emphasis on innovative teaching methodologies such as STREAM education and project-based learning, the Narayana Group pledges to deliver an immersive learning experience. The pioneering move not only aims to enhance academic excellence but also equips students with the necessary life skills to thrive globally.

