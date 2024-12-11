Left Menu

Championing Innovation: Modi's Vision for Youth

Prime Minister Modi emphasizes removing barriers for the youth to foster innovation. Addressing young innovators at the Smart India Hackathon, he stated that the future hinges on knowledge and innovation. Over 86,000 teams have participated in this year's largest edition, focusing on solutions across various national sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:04 IST
Championing Innovation: Modi's Vision for Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined groundbreaking reforms aimed at eliminating hurdles for the nation's youth during his address to promising innovators at the Smart India Hackathon's grand finale on Wednesday. He underscored that future global advancement will be propelled by innovation and knowledge.

Engaging with innovators at the event, Modi highlighted the burgeoning sense of ownership among today's youth in tackling national challenges. "Our young generation is India's innovative strength," Modi asserted, emphasizing the introduction of a new National Education Policy to foster a scientific mindset.

The seventh Smart India Hackathon kickstarted across 51 nodal centers, involving nonstop sessions for software and hardware editions. This edition, the largest to date, has seen a significant rise in participation, with students targeting solutions across diverse sectors of national importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024