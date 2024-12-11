Championing Innovation: Modi's Vision for Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined groundbreaking reforms aimed at eliminating hurdles for the nation's youth during his address to promising innovators at the Smart India Hackathon's grand finale on Wednesday. He underscored that future global advancement will be propelled by innovation and knowledge.

Engaging with innovators at the event, Modi highlighted the burgeoning sense of ownership among today's youth in tackling national challenges. "Our young generation is India's innovative strength," Modi asserted, emphasizing the introduction of a new National Education Policy to foster a scientific mindset.

The seventh Smart India Hackathon kickstarted across 51 nodal centers, involving nonstop sessions for software and hardware editions. This edition, the largest to date, has seen a significant rise in participation, with students targeting solutions across diverse sectors of national importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)