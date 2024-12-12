Brewed Focus: Boosting Student Engagement with Free Coffee

In an innovative effort to enhance concentration and reduce monotony during extended study periods, a college in Maharashtra's Latur district is providing complimentary tea and coffee to Class 12 students in a dedicated reading room.

Launched earlier this week, this initiative aims to motivate learners as they gear up for imminent board examinations, according to the college's official statement on Wednesday.

Recognizing the difficulties associated with prolonged study sessions, Dayanand College of Arts, a government-aided institution, introduced these refreshments to foster a more stimulating and supportive educational environment. Students have responded positively, hailing it as a morally uplifting gesture.

