Brewed Focus: Boosting Student Engagement with Free Coffee

A college in Maharashtra's Latur is offering free tea and coffee to Class 12 students in its reading room to increase focus and alleviate boredom. This initiative aims to create a supportive learning environment during their board exam preparations. Students have widely praised this morale-boosting gesture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-12-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 09:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative effort to enhance concentration and reduce monotony during extended study periods, a college in Maharashtra's Latur district is providing complimentary tea and coffee to Class 12 students in a dedicated reading room.

Launched earlier this week, this initiative aims to motivate learners as they gear up for imminent board examinations, according to the college's official statement on Wednesday.

Recognizing the difficulties associated with prolonged study sessions, Dayanand College of Arts, a government-aided institution, introduced these refreshments to foster a more stimulating and supportive educational environment. Students have responded positively, hailing it as a morally uplifting gesture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

