Left Menu

Historic All-Women Panel Elected to JNU Executive Council

For the first time, an all-women panel has been elected to the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Executive Council, representing teachers. This landmark event saw Professor Chirashree Das Gupta, Associate Professor Veena Hariharan, and Assistant Professor Santana Khanikar securing the seats in a high-turnout election focused on enhancing institutional norms and teacher representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:58 IST
Historic All-Women Panel Elected to JNU Executive Council
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), an all-women panel has been chosen to fill the three reserved seats for teachers on the Executive Council (EC), the university's teachers association announced.

This groundbreaking election marks the first occasion where women have occupied all positions, with prior iterations featuring at most two female representatives. The elected members are Professor Chirashree Das Gupta, Associate Professor Veena Hariharan, and Assistant Professor Santana Khanikar.

The election showcased a remarkable 90% voter turnout. The newly elected panel aims to address significant challenges, such as the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) and teachers' involvement in university governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024