Historic All-Women Panel Elected to JNU Executive Council

In an unprecedented move at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), an all-women panel has been chosen to fill the three reserved seats for teachers on the Executive Council (EC), the university's teachers association announced.

This groundbreaking election marks the first occasion where women have occupied all positions, with prior iterations featuring at most two female representatives. The elected members are Professor Chirashree Das Gupta, Associate Professor Veena Hariharan, and Assistant Professor Santana Khanikar.

The election showcased a remarkable 90% voter turnout. The newly elected panel aims to address significant challenges, such as the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) and teachers' involvement in university governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)