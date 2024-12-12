Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur Faculty Push for Removal of Disciplinary Records

An organisation at IIT Kharagpur is seeking removal of disciplinary actions from records against 85 faculty members. These actions followed protests by professors over alleged nepotism and arbitrary recruitment. The IIT Kharagpur Teachers Association is urging the removal of all disciplinary references and the restoration of affected faculty positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:35 IST
IIT Kharagpur Faculty Push for Removal of Disciplinary Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The IIT Kharagpur Teachers Association is calling for the removal of disciplinary records concerning 85 faculty members. These individuals were initially disciplined for protesting what they claimed was nepotism within the institute's recruitment process.

On December 8, IIT Kharagpur announced no further action would be taken against the professors after reviewing responses to show-cause notices. The IITTA held an extraordinary general meeting, determining to formally request the expunction of disciplinary records from official files.

The teachers' body plans to write individually and collectively to the institute's Registrar, seeking clarity on the status of these records. They also aim to restore all administrative positions of affected members to uphold dignity and integrity within the institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024