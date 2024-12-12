IIT Kharagpur Faculty Push for Removal of Disciplinary Records

The IIT Kharagpur Teachers Association is calling for the removal of disciplinary records concerning 85 faculty members. These individuals were initially disciplined for protesting what they claimed was nepotism within the institute's recruitment process.

On December 8, IIT Kharagpur announced no further action would be taken against the professors after reviewing responses to show-cause notices. The IITTA held an extraordinary general meeting, determining to formally request the expunction of disciplinary records from official files.

The teachers' body plans to write individually and collectively to the institute's Registrar, seeking clarity on the status of these records. They also aim to restore all administrative positions of affected members to uphold dignity and integrity within the institute.

