Left Menu

Why India Remains 'Developing' Despite Global Success of Indians

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi questions why India is still considered a 'developing' nation despite the global achievements of Indian nationals. She attributes it to historical neglect of education, while lauding the transformation in Delhi's government schools under AAP's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:33 IST
Why India Remains 'Developing' Despite Global Success of Indians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has praised the remarkable achievements of Indians on the global stage, questioning why India still carries the 'developing' tag despite its citizens' international successes. Speaking at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's 25th foundation day, she highlighted the impressive global presence of Indian professionals, especially in technology and healthcare.

Atishi noted that many of India's peer countries, which gained independence around 1947, are now developed nations, attributing their success to prioritizing education early on. She emphasized the transformation in Delhi's government schools under the Aam Aadmi Party since 2015, a revolution that has dramatically improved facilities and educational outcomes.

Now with enhanced infrastructure, Delhi's government schools boast an impressive record in board exam results, challenging the standards set by private schools. Atishi emphasized that this educational uplift is mirrored in higher education, citing the growth in student enrollment in technical and higher education institutions as testament to their success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024