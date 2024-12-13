Why India Remains 'Developing' Despite Global Success of Indians

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has praised the remarkable achievements of Indians on the global stage, questioning why India still carries the 'developing' tag despite its citizens' international successes. Speaking at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's 25th foundation day, she highlighted the impressive global presence of Indian professionals, especially in technology and healthcare.

Atishi noted that many of India's peer countries, which gained independence around 1947, are now developed nations, attributing their success to prioritizing education early on. She emphasized the transformation in Delhi's government schools under the Aam Aadmi Party since 2015, a revolution that has dramatically improved facilities and educational outcomes.

Now with enhanced infrastructure, Delhi's government schools boast an impressive record in board exam results, challenging the standards set by private schools. Atishi emphasized that this educational uplift is mirrored in higher education, citing the growth in student enrollment in technical and higher education institutions as testament to their success.

(With inputs from agencies.)