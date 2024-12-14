Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: School Water Tank Fatality in Arunachal

In Arunachal Pradesh, a tragic incident occurred when a water tank collapsed at St Alphonsa School, leading to the deaths of three students and injuring three others. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse, and the school's principal and staff have been detained for questioning.

A devastating accident unfolded at St Alphonsa School in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, where a water tank's collapse led to the deaths of three students and injuries to three others. Eyewitnesses described the moments leading to the tragedy, which struck as the students were playing.

Police superintendent Mihin Gambo confirmed the incident, adding that the young victims were rushed to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, where three were sadly pronounced dead upon arrival. Authorities are conducting a post-mortem examination to uncover further details.

Four school staff members, including the principal and owner, have been detained for further investigation. Preliminary analysis points towards the water tank exceeding its capacity as the potential cause. However, detailed investigations are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances.

