Government Cracks Down on Fake Universities: A Call to Action

The government has identified 21 fake universities across the country and is urging Parliament members to raise awareness among students. Legal actions are being taken against these fraudulent institutions to safeguard students' interests. The central and state governments are coordinating efforts to shut down unauthorized entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:36 IST
On Monday, the government urged Parliament members to inform the public about 21 fake universities identified nationwide and to warn students against enrolling in them.

During a Question Hour session in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, highlighted that chief secretaries of all states and Union Territory administrations have been instructed to initiate legal steps to close these institutions.

Majumdar appealed to Parliament members with significant student followings on social media to share the list of fake universities to prevent students from being deceived by these fraudulent entities.

He further noted that state governments are being asked to take action against those misrepresenting themselves as universities, issuing degrees, and using the term 'university' illegally.

Majumdar pointed out that 12 fake universities have been closed down between 2014 and 2024.

Additionally, states are encouraged to notify the central government or UGC about any fake universities not listed by the UGC.

He reported that FIRs have been filed against several unauthorized institutions, and showcause or warning notices have been issued to those awarding invalid degrees.

