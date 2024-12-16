Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Measures Unveiled

Delhi's air quality has plummeted to 'very poor,' prompting government measures like hybrid schooling and staggering office timings. With predictions of severer conditions, steps include restricting vehicles and adapting work protocols. Seasonal pollution rises due to trapped pollutants, exacerbated by unfavorable weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:52 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Measures Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has announced new measures to combat deteriorating air quality in its northern region, particularly affecting Delhi. These include hybrid schooling for certain grades and staggered work timings for government employees.

The Central Pollution Control Board reported Delhi's air quality index at 379, classified as 'very poor.' Conditions are anticipated to worsen, reaching severe levels as pollutants increase.

The Commission for Air Quality Management attributes the pollution to cold weather trapping emissions from vehicles, construction, and illegal farm fires in nearby regions. Previous high pollution levels prompted school closures and work-from-home directives for employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024