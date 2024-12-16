Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Measures Unveiled

India has announced new measures to combat deteriorating air quality in its northern region, particularly affecting Delhi. These include hybrid schooling for certain grades and staggered work timings for government employees.

The Central Pollution Control Board reported Delhi's air quality index at 379, classified as 'very poor.' Conditions are anticipated to worsen, reaching severe levels as pollutants increase.

The Commission for Air Quality Management attributes the pollution to cold weather trapping emissions from vehicles, construction, and illegal farm fires in nearby regions. Previous high pollution levels prompted school closures and work-from-home directives for employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)