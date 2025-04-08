Left Menu

Disarming Dilemma: Iraqi Militias Step Back Amid U.S. Pressure

Under U.S. pressure, several Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq are contemplating disarmament to prevent potential conflicts. Discussions are underway between the Iraqi government and militia leaders as the U.S. insists on de-escalation. The militias, aligned with Iran, have varying reactions but largely agree to avoid conflict amid regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:16 IST
Disarming Dilemma: Iraqi Militias Step Back Amid U.S. Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift, several Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have expressed readiness to disarm, aiming to avoid conflict with the U.S., according to Iraqi officials and militia commanders. The militias, part of Iran's network of regional proxies, are under pressure from the Trump administration to cease operations.

The discussions between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and militia leaders are progressing, with U.S. officials urging Baghdad to dismantle the militias or face possible airstrikes. These groups, aligned with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, are considering transitioning into political entities or integrating into Iraq's armed forces.

Despite previous ceasefire instances under U.S. pressure, skepticism remains about the permanence of disarmament. The outcome, while uncertain, marks a pivotal moment for Iran's Axis of Resistance, amid escalating regional conflicts and shifting alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025