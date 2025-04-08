Disarming Dilemma: Iraqi Militias Step Back Amid U.S. Pressure

In a significant shift, several Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have expressed readiness to disarm, aiming to avoid conflict with the U.S., according to Iraqi officials and militia commanders. The militias, part of Iran's network of regional proxies, are under pressure from the Trump administration to cease operations.

The discussions between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and militia leaders are progressing, with U.S. officials urging Baghdad to dismantle the militias or face possible airstrikes. These groups, aligned with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, are considering transitioning into political entities or integrating into Iraq's armed forces.

Despite previous ceasefire instances under U.S. pressure, skepticism remains about the permanence of disarmament. The outcome, while uncertain, marks a pivotal moment for Iran's Axis of Resistance, amid escalating regional conflicts and shifting alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)